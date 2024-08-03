Railways Introduce 18 Special Trains To Manage Passenger Rush Between LTT Mumbai And Gorakhpur, Raxaul; Check Details | Representational Image

In response to passenger requirement, Railways have decided to run 18 Special Train services- 16 services between LTT Mumbai and Gorakhpur and 2 services between LTT Mumbai and Raxaul to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The details are as under:

LTT Mumbai-Gorakhpur Bi-weekly Specials - 8 trips

05326 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 10.25 hrs every Wednesday and Friday from 7.8.2024 to 30.8.2024 and arrive Gorakhpur at 18.00 hrs next day.

05325 special will depart Gorakhpur at 21.15 hrs every Monday and Wednesday from 5.8.2024 to 28.8.2024 and arrive LTT Mumbai at 07.25 hrs on third day.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Rani Laxmibai Junction Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Mankapur, Basti and Khalilabad.

Composition: One AC 2-Tier, Three AC 3-Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans.

LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Superfast Specials – 2 trips

05586 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 16.35 hrs on Sunday 04.08.2024 and arrive Raxaul at 07.45 hrs on third day.

05585 special will depart Raxaul at 16.55 hrs on Friday 02.08.2024 and arrive LTT Mumbai at 07.25 hrs on third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Cheoki, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Patna, Barauni, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Kamtaul, Janakpur Road, Sitamarhi and Bairgania.

Composition: 14 Sleeper Class, 10 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans. (24 ICF Coaches)

Reservation: Bookings for special Train No 05326 & 05586 on special charges will open on 03.8.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in