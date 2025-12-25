Mumbai Railways Announce 12 Late-Night Suburban Specials On Central And Western Lines For New Year’s Eve Travel

To facilitate late-night travel on New Year’s Eve, Central Railway and Western Railway will operate 12 special suburban services during the intervening night of December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026. | File Pic

Mumbai: To facilitate late-night travel on New Year’s Eve, Central Railway and Western Railway will operate 12 special suburban services during the intervening night of December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026.

Central Railway to Run Four Special Suburban Services

Central Railway will run four special services—two each on the Main and Harbour lines.

On the Main Line, a New Year’s special will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 1.30 am and reach Kalyan at 3.00 am on January 1. A return service will leave Kalyan at 1.30 am and arrive at CSMT at 3.00 am.

On the Harbour Line, a special train will depart CSMT at 1.30 am and arrive at Panvel at 2.50 am. The return service will depart Panvel at 1.30 am and reach CSMT at 2.50 am.

Western Railway will operate eight New Year’s special services, including four up and four down trains.

Churchgate to Virar Night Services Announced

From Churchgate, special trains will depart at 1.15 am, 2.00 am, 2.30 am, and 3.25 am, reaching Virar at 2.55 am, 3.40 am, 4.10 am, and 5.05 am, respectively.

In the return direction, services will depart Virar at 12.15 am, 12.45 am, 1.40 am, and 3.05 am, arriving at Churchgate at 1.55 am, 2.25 am, 3.20 am, and 4.45 am, respectively.

Railway officials said that all New Year’s special suburban services will halt at all stations to ensure wider commuter access.

