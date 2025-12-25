 Mumbai Railways Announce 12 Late-Night Suburban Specials On Central And Western Lines For New Year’s Eve Travel
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Railways Announce 12 Late-Night Suburban Specials On Central And Western Lines For New Year’s Eve Travel

Mumbai Railways Announce 12 Late-Night Suburban Specials On Central And Western Lines For New Year’s Eve Travel

Central Railway will run four special services—two each on the Main and Harbour lines. On the Main Line, a New Year’s special will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 1.30 am and reach Kalyan at 3.00 am on January 1. A return service will leave Kalyan at 1.30 am and arrive at CSMT at 3.00 am.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
To facilitate late-night travel on New Year’s Eve, Central Railway and Western Railway will operate 12 special suburban services during the intervening night of December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026. | File Pic

Mumbai: To facilitate late-night travel on New Year’s Eve, Central Railway and Western Railway will operate 12 special suburban services during the intervening night of December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026.

Central Railway to Run Four Special Suburban Services

Central Railway will run four special services—two each on the Main and Harbour lines.

On the Main Line, a New Year’s special will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 1.30 am and reach Kalyan at 3.00 am on January 1. A return service will leave Kalyan at 1.30 am and arrive at CSMT at 3.00 am.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Bandra Man In 1988 Robbery Case, Citing Lack Of Witnesses
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Bandra Man In 1988 Robbery Case, Citing Lack Of Witnesses
Rashtriya Lok Morcha Faces Internal Strain As Three MLAs Skip Litti Chokha Feast To Meet BJP Leader, Raising Party Unity Concerns
Rashtriya Lok Morcha Faces Internal Strain As Three MLAs Skip Litti Chokha Feast To Meet BJP Leader, Raising Party Unity Concerns
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 25: Tulsi Becomes Vaishanvi's Support
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 25: Tulsi Becomes Vaishanvi's Support
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 25, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 25, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw

On the Harbour Line, a special train will depart CSMT at 1.30 am and arrive at Panvel at 2.50 am. The return service will depart Panvel at 1.30 am and reach CSMT at 2.50 am.

Western Railway will operate eight New Year’s special services, including four up and four down trains.

Churchgate to Virar Night Services Announced

From Churchgate, special trains will depart at 1.15 am, 2.00 am, 2.30 am, and 3.25 am, reaching Virar at 2.55 am, 3.40 am, 4.10 am, and 5.05 am, respectively.

Read Also
BMC Elections: Jain Monk Nileshchandra Vijay Begins Public Meetings, Reignites Pigeon Feeding Debate...
article-image

In the return direction, services will depart Virar at 12.15 am, 12.45 am, 1.40 am, and 3.05 am, arriving at Churchgate at 1.55 am, 2.25 am, 3.20 am, and 4.45 am, respectively.

Railway officials said that all New Year’s special suburban services will halt at all stations to ensure wider commuter access.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Bandra Man In 1988 Robbery Case, Citing Lack Of Witnesses

Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Bandra Man In 1988 Robbery Case, Citing Lack Of Witnesses

Mumbai Crime: Khar Police Book Former Film Production Accounts Employee For ₹46.24 Lakh GST Fraud

Mumbai Crime: Khar Police Book Former Film Production Accounts Employee For ₹46.24 Lakh GST Fraud

Mumbai MACT Rejects ₹25 Lakh Accident Death Claim, Rules Victim Died Of Alcoholic Liver Cirrhosis,...

Mumbai MACT Rejects ₹25 Lakh Accident Death Claim, Rules Victim Died Of Alcoholic Liver Cirrhosis,...

Mumbai Crime: Kherwadi Police Book Contractor For Flying Drone Without Permission Near MatoshreeIn...

Mumbai Crime: Kherwadi Police Book Contractor For Flying Drone Without Permission Near MatoshreeIn...

Mumbai Crime: EOW Arrests 60-Year-Old Andheri Man In ₹11.35 Crore Bandra Flat Fraud Case

Mumbai Crime: EOW Arrests 60-Year-Old Andheri Man In ₹11.35 Crore Bandra Flat Fraud Case