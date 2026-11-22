Mumbai Railway News: MRVC Adopts Advanced Soil Strengthening Technology To Expedite Borivali–Virar 5th And 6th Line Project |

Mumbai: In a move aimed at speeding up the long-pending expansion of Mumbai's suburban railway network, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has introduced a specialised ground improvement technology to strengthen soft soil along the Dahisar–Mira Road stretch of the Borivali–Virar 5th and 6th line project. The technology, known as Prefabricated Vertical Drain (PVD), is expected to reduce soil consolidation time from several years to around six months under suitable ground conditions, helping prepare the land for railway embankment construction.

PVD Technology To Achieve 90% Soil Consolidation Within Six Months

MRVC has taken up the technology to address one of the key engineering challenges in the corridor – the presence of soft soil, which requires adequate strengthening before heavy railway infrastructure can be built. Natural soil consolidation can take several years, delaying construction and increasing the risk of settlement. PVD technology accelerates this process by providing pathways for water trapped in soft soil to drain out, allowing the ground to settle and gain strength in a shorter period. According to MRVC, the method can achieve around 90% soil consolidation within six months under suitable site conditions. This is expected to improve the stability of railway embankments and reduce the possibility of uneven settlement after construction.

MRVC Plans 3.20 Lakh Running Metres Of PVD Installation

The corporation has planned approximately 3.20 lakh running metres of PVD installation between Dahisar and Mira Road. One specialised machine has been deployed so far, with the capacity to install around 3,000 running metres of drains daily. Of this, approximately 30,000 running metres have already been completed. MRVC said additional machines would be deployed depending on site availability and project requirements. The pace of installation and the availability of suitable work sites will be crucial in determining how quickly this ground improvement stage can be completed.

The Borivali–Virar 5th and 6th line project is an important capacity augmentation work on Western Railway, aimed at easing pressure on one of Mumbai's busiest suburban rail corridors. At present, suburban and long-distance trains share railway infrastructure on several stretches, limiting operational flexibility and affecting the movement of services. The additional lines are expected to help segregate suburban and long-distance train operations, reduce operational conflicts and create room for more efficient train services once the project is completed.

Sunil G Udasi, Chief Manager (Corporate Coordination), MRVC, said the corporation was adopting modern construction technologies and engineering practices to speed up project execution while maintaining safety, quality and long-term infrastructure stability.

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