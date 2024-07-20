Mumbai: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Directs CR & WR To Expedite Key Projects And Boost Suburban Capacity

Mumbai: The Minister of Railways directed Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) to expedite critical railway projects and increase suburban capacity as soon as possible.

During a high-profile review meeting at Western Railway Headquarters on Friday, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister overseeing Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics emphasized the urgency of initiatives aimed at enhancing Mumbai's suburban train services.

According to sources, meeting also highlighted plans for advanced signaling systems, Kavach and CBTC ( Communications-based train control System), with an emphasis on ensuring minimal disruption to Mumbai's suburban operations and addition of capacity by reducing the headway from existing 180 seconds in cautious manner after accumulation of adequate expertise and ensuring the steadfastness of the systems. Discussions further encompassed infrastructural developments at various stations, and other key stations, alongside projects aimed at enhancing passenger amenities such as lifts, escalators, and ROB maintenance.

"Key deliberations centered around the implementation of cutting-edge signaling systems like CBTC and Kavach, aimed at minimizing disruptions and boosting operational efficiency of trains including Mumbai suburban. Discussions also encompassed vital upgrades across stations, including the installation of lifts, escalators, and the maintenance of road overbridges" said an official who was present in the meeting.

The high-profile meeting saw the participation of senior officials from Central Railway, Western Railway, Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), and other pertinent stakeholders. "Vaishnaw's directives underscored a resolute commitment to fortifying Mumbai's railway infrastructure, ensuring smoother commuting experiences amid ongoing development efforts" said an official.

"This proactive stance by Vaishnaw underscores a strategic approach toward transforming Mumbai's railway network, promising substantial benefits for commuters and bolstering regional economic growth" further added official.

According to sources, meeting commenced with a comprehensive presentation outlining strategic railway projects underway across Maharashtra. These encompassed crucial initiatives for enhancing capacity, infrastructure, and safety, including plans for major coaching terminals in Mumbai. Discussions also touched upon collaborations with Municipal Bodies and other stakeholders.

During the deliberations, Vaishnaw emphasized several key priorities, including the augmentation of Mumbai's suburban rail capacity, enhancing safety measures for long-distance trains, and integrating railway stations with urban landscapes. He emphasized on structural audit of various infrastructures, stressing the importance of disaster management capabilities within Indian Railways and their preparedness in any eventuality.

According to a senior railway officer, detailed reviews were conducted on ongoing projects aimed at capacity enhancement and infrastructure augmentation within Central and Western Railway networks, MRVC, KRCL, and related entities. Specific attention was given to the progress and future trajectories of projects like MUTP III & III A, as well as the acquisition of additional AC local trains.

Sources said that, Central Railway shared insights into their initiatives to enhance capacity by mega coaching terminals planned at Parel, Kalyan, LTT and Panvel Kalamboli along with various infrastructural upgradation proposals underway and in various phases. Similarly, Western Railway provided updates on critical projects such as the 5th/6th line and Virar Dahanu Quadrupling, while issues regarding land acquisition for the Vasai By-Pass line and the extension of the Harbour line were deliberated upon.

Similarly representatives from KRCL briefed on their unique challenges and ongoing projects aimed at enhancing capacity and developing world-class infrastructure. Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation provided updates on their various ongoing works, including the ambitious Nagpur-Nagbhir Gauge Conversion Project set to conclude by year-end.

"In last, Ashwini Vaishnaw reiterated the government's commitment to expediting these transformative railway projects in Maharashtra. The meeting concluded with a directive to expedite decision-making processes and ensure seamless execution of planned initiatives for the benefit of commuters and the economy at large" said an official.