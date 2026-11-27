Mumbai Railway Leadership Overhaul As Railway Board Appoints New DRMs For Central & Western Railways | File Pic

Mumbai: The Railway Board has ordered a change in the leadership of the Mumbai divisions of Central and Western Railways, appointing new Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) for both zones. The changes, ordered on November 27, will see Deepak Narayan Kate take charge of Central Railway’s Mumbai division, while Sudhir Kumar Sarvaria will head Western Railway’s Mumbai division.

Railway Board Orders Leadership Changes

As per the Railway Board's orders, Deepak Narayan Kate, NFHAG/IRSE, from Central Railway, has been appointed as the new DRM of Mumbai division, replacing Hiresh Meena, IRTS. In a separate order, Sudhir Kumar Sarvaria, NFHAG/IRSME, from West Central Railway, has been transferred and posted as DRM of Western Railway's Mumbai division. He will replace Pankaj Singh, IRSME.

रेलवे बोर्ड ने देशभर के विभिन्न रेल मंडलों में 37 मंडल रेल प्रबंधकों (DRM) की नियुक्ति एवं स्थानांतरण संबंधी आदेश जारी किए हैं। इस बदलाव के तहत कई रेल मंडलों को नए नेतृत्व की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। https://t.co/SI2Q1cbr8t — TN Mishra (@tnmishra111) November 27, 2026

Key Responsibilities Of Mumbai DRMs

The appointments bring changes to the top administrative positions in both Mumbai divisions, which oversee some of the country's busiest suburban railway networks. The two divisions handle millions of passenger journeys every day, apart from operating long-distance trains and freight services and managing major railway infrastructure projects.

The DRMs play a key role in the day-to-day functioning of their respective divisions, including train operations, punctuality, passenger amenities, safety, infrastructure development and coordination with various railway departments. In Mumbai, where suburban services form the backbone of daily commuting, the role assumes added significance due to the heavy passenger load and operational challenges.

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Infrastructure Priorities And Handover Awaited

The appointments come at a time when both railway divisions are handling several infrastructure and operational priorities, including capacity augmentation, signalling upgrades, station redevelopment and improving suburban train services.

However, the Railway Board orders have not specified the dates on which the newly appointed DRMs will formally assume charge. Further details regarding the handover of responsibilities are awaited.

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