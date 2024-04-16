Mumbai: Railway Employee's Body Found Severed At Churchgate Railway Station

BL Soni

The body of a 35-year-old railway employee was found severed into two parts on the tracks of platform one at Churchgate railway station on Monday. The Churchgate Railway police registered an accidental death report.

Jayesh Patil, an electrical fitter from Nashik, was on duty and working around 5.19am. Tragically, he was struck by a train, resulting in his body being severed at the waist. Upon discovery of the incident, someone alerted the police, who promptly arrived at the scene and rushed him to GT Hospital in Fort, where doctors pronounced him dead.

A railway police officer said, “As no CCTV cameras are installed in this area, it is difficult to determine exactly how the accident occurred. However, his body was found severed into two parts”