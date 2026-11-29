Mumbai Railway Crime Data Reveals Over 10,000 Theft & Pickpocketing Cases On Central Railway | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai's suburban railway network continues to grapple with thefts, pickpocketing and other criminal activities, with the Central Railway recording significantly more cases than the Western Railway. Government Railway Police (GRP) figures for the first ten months of 2026 reveal that the Central Railway, including the Harbour line, reported nearly three times as many theft and pickpocketing cases as the Western Railway.

Central Railway Records Higher Crime Figures

Between January 1 and October 31, 2026, the GRP registered 6,146 theft cases on the Central Railway network, of which 2,207 were detected, translating into a detection rate of approximately 36%. During the same period, 3,878 pickpocketing cases were reported, with 1,402 detected, again resulting in a detection rate of 36%. The network also reported seven robbery cases, all of which were detected. Additionally, 6,423 cases under other crime categories were registered, of which 2,442 were detected, taking the detection rate to approximately 38%.

In comparison, the Western Railway registered 2,222 theft cases during the same ten-month period, with 864 detected, giving a detection rate of around 39%. It reported 1,342 pickpocketing cases, of which 524 were detected, at a detection rate of 39%. Only one robbery case was registered, and it was detected. Meanwhile, 2,370 cases under other crime categories were reported, with 996 detected, translating into a detection rate of approximately 42%.

Crime Trends Across Both Railway Networks

The difference is also evident in the previous year's figures. In 2025, the Central Railway registered 7,261 theft cases and detected 2,806. It also reported 4,445 pickpocketing cases, of which 1,780 were detected. Fifteen robbery cases were registered, all of which were detected. The network further recorded 7,651 other criminal cases, with 3,140 detected.

The Western Railway, meanwhile, registered 3,497 theft cases in 2025, detecting 1,410. It reported 1,890 pickpocketing cases, of which 756 were detected. All six robbery cases registered during the year were detected. Of the 3,733 other criminal cases reported, 1,616 were detected.

The figures highlight the considerably higher volume of reported crime on the Central Railway network (including the Harbour railway network). However, the detection rates on both networks remain largely between 36% and 42%, indicating scope for improvement in investigating and detecting cases.

Maharashtra Tops National Railway Crime Figures

The larger picture is equally significant. According to the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) Crime in India 2024 report, Maharashtra recorded 20,519 cases registered by the Government Railway Police, the highest among all states. This was lower than the 23,349 cases reported in 2023, marking a decline of approximately 12.1%.

Nationally, GRP cases also marginally declined from 83,877 in 2023 to 83,699 in 2024. Despite the decline, Maharashtra continued to account for the highest number of railway police cases in the country.

The figures underline the challenge of policing one of the country's busiest suburban railway networks, where crowded compartments and stations provide opportunities for offenders. Strengthening surveillance, preventive policing and passenger awareness remains crucial to curbing railway crime.

Overcrowding And GRP Manpower Shortage

Madhu Kotian, president of the Mumbai Railway Pravasi Sangh, said, "More than 45 lakh commuters travel daily on the Central Railway, while around 30 lakh commuters use the Western Railway. The Central Railway also has a larger network, with more express and goods trains, apart from crowded suburban trains. Due to the higher passenger density, the number of reported crimes is also higher."

"Another issue is that the GRP does not have adequate manpower compared to the number of commuters. Moreover, registering a case and arresting an accused person involve lengthy procedures, including medical examinations and other formalities. As a result, authorities sometimes avoid initiating the process. All these factors contribute to the persistence of such cases, which have remained a concern for several years," Kotian added.

Commuters Share Concerns Over Railway Crime

Sagar Thackeray, who works at a diamond company and travels daily by local train from Ambernath to Andheri, said, "I am a person with a disability and a regular commuter. I travel in the specially designated compartment for passengers with disabilities every day. I have often seen people with criminal intentions boarding these compartments, and have witnessed several thefts. Whenever I raised an alarm, the accused either got off the train and tried to prove their innocence or started arguing with me."

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Megha Bansode, a sales professional who travels daily by local train from Dombivli to Lower Parel, said, "My mobile phone was once stolen, and I have also seen other commuters lose their belongings to theft. Such crimes occur frequently during local train journeys. The government should take commuters' problems and railway-related crimes seriously."

GFX 1

THEFT CASES – 2026 (Jan 1 to Oct 31)

Central Railway: 6,146 registered

2,207 detected

Detection rate: 36%

Western Railway: 2,222 registered

864 detected

Detection rate: 39%

GFX 2

PICKPOCKETING – 2026 (Jan 1 to Oct 31)

Central Railway: 3,878 cases

1,402 detected

Detection rate: 36%

Western Railway: 1,342 cases

524 detected

Detection rate: 39%

GFX 3

ROBBERY CASES – 2026 (Jan 1 to Oct 31)

Central Railway: 7 cases registered

All 7 detected

Western Railway: 1 case registered

Case detected

GFX 4

OTHER CRIMES – 2026 (Jan 1 to Oct 31)

Central Railway: 6,423 cases

2,442 detected

Detection rate: 38%

Western Railway: 2,370 cases

996 detected

Detection rate: 42%

GFX 5

CRIME FIGURES – FULL YEAR 2025

Central Railway (including Harbour line)

Theft: 7,261 cases

Pickpocketing: 4,445 cases

Robbery: 15 cases

Other crimes: 7,651 cases

Western Railway

Theft: 3,497 cases

Pickpocketing: 1,890 cases

Robbery: 6 cases

Other crimes: 3,733 cases

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