Mumbai Railway Control Room Gets ₹5 Cr Extortion Threat Call From Pakistan-Based Number; High Alert Issued | AI

Mumbai: The railway control room in Wadi Bunder, Mazgaon, received a threat call on the police’s WhatsApp number at 3 am on Tuesday from a Pakistan-based mobile number. The caller allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore and warned that failure to pay would result in attacks on railway offices, Army establishments, and key hotels. The caller identified himself as Irfan.

Call from Pakistan's +92 number, case likely to be registered

A GRP (Government Railway Police) officer said that the call was received from a Pakistan-based +92 number, and a case is likely to be registered. The caller claimed that the money was necessary to “save innocent lives.”

The threat immediately triggered a high alert among security agencies. Following the call, security was tightened across key railway stations and other sensitive locations in the city.

The caller also reportedly insisted on being connected to government authorities, issuing further threats if his demands were not met.

The GRP is currently conducting an investigation and technical surveillance to verify the claims and trace the caller. So far, no suspicious objects have been found, but a high-alert status remains in place. Meanwhile, a high alert has been issued across Mumbai railway police stations and other departments.

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