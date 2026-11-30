Mumbai Railway Booking Officer Allegedly Attacks Colleague With Wooden Box Over 30-Second Delay At Ram Mandir Station |

Mumbai: A 44-year-old chief ticket booking officer, Rajiv Kumar Shriprasad, allegedly assaulted his colleague, Nileshkumar Pathak, 51, with a wooden box at Ram Mandir railway station on November 27. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Pathak, a chief booking clerk for four years, works from 2.15pm to 10pm, with a break between 7.45pm and 8pm. Pathak allegedly returned from the washroom half a minute late, by which time four to five passengers had gathered outside his ticket window, creating a commotion.

Shriprasad allegedly verbally abused Pathak, who asked him to discuss the matter after 10pm. The argument escalated, and Shriprasad allegedly struck Pathak’s head and left hand with a wooden box used to store smart cards, causing a bleeding head injury. Pathak approached the Borivali Railway Police and received treatment at Shatabdi Hospital.

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