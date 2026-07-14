Mumbai Rail Safety: MRVC To Seal Remaining Boundary Wall Gaps Between Churchgate And Virar

Railway authorities are sealing boundary wall gaps along the Churchgate-Virar corridor to prevent trespassing and improve passenger safety | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 14, 2026: In a major push to improve railway safety, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Open Line Department have decided to seal all remaining gaps in the railway boundary wall between Churchgate and Virar.

The move comes after a joint inspection identified 77 vulnerable locations that have become easy access points for trespassers, leading to fatal runover incidents.

Out of the 77 locations identified during the inspection, boundary gaps at 50 locations have already been sealed. Work to close the remaining 27 gaps has now been planned.

Railway officials said these locations are known for frequent trespassing, with commuters often crossing tracks through broken or missing sections of the boundary wall instead of using authorised foot overbridges or subways.

Drive To Prevent Trespassing

Officials believe sealing these openings will significantly improve passenger safety and help reduce the number of runover deaths on one of the busiest suburban railway corridors in the country. Trespassing remains one of the leading causes of fatalities on Mumbai's suburban rail network despite repeated awareness campaigns and enforcement drives.

Remaining Gaps To Be Sealed

The coordinated action by the MRVC, RPF and the Open Line Department is aimed at strengthening access control along the corridor and preventing unauthorised entry onto railway tracks.

Also Watch:

Railway officials said the remaining work will be taken up in phases, with priority being given to locations that witness high levels of trespassing. Once completed, the project is expected to enhance overall railway safety and discourage risky track crossings that continue to claim lives every year.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/