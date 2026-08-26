Mumbai Rail Network Hit By Multiple Disruptions As RoRo Derailment, Local Delays And Metro Lift Snag Occur | AI

Mumbai: A series of unrelated incidents across Mumbai's suburban and long-distance rail network on Tuesday caused delays and inconvenience to passengers, with a RoRo wagon derailment, repeated opening of the Diva level crossing, a brake-binding incident on a Virar-Churchgate local and problems with AC local door closers affecting train operations. A technical snag also briefly trapped six passengers inside a lift at the underground Metro station at Churchgate, though all were rescued safely.

RoRo wagon restored on track

On the Konkan Railway, the last wagon of a RoRo train derailed on the main line towards Goa around 11 pm, leading to a temporary disruption. Railway officials immediately began restoration work and placed the derailed wagon back on the track. A Track Fit Certificate was issued around 1.30 Am after the affected stretch was inspected and declared fit for train operations. While officials said there was no major operational impact, several trains were delayed by around one to two hours. The affected services included several Mumbai-bound express trains facing delays.

Central Railway also faced disruption at Diva level crossing , where the gate was opened repeatedly for road traffic because of heavy vehicular movement. The crossing remained open from 12.11 pm to 12.21 pm, affecting a sequence of suburban and long-distance trains. It had earlier been opened twice for more than 12 minutes, around 10.35 am and 11.10 am, resulting in further detention of services.

Western Railway faces local disruptions

On Western Railway, a Virar-Churchgate local developed brake-binding at Bhayandar around 11.30 am, according to a senior railway official. The incident was followed by repercussions on services. AC local trains also faced problems with door closers during the peak period, affecting the movement of services and adding to commuter inconvenience.

Meanwhile, on the Metro network, a lift at Churchgate underground Metro station developed a technical snag in the afternoon, temporarily trapping six passengers. Officials rescued all six within about five minutes and subsequently restored the lift to normal operation.

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