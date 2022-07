Mumbai: Rail fractures in Govandi; no injuries reported (Representative Image) |

A rail fracture was reported at Govandi station on the down harbour line at 7.50 am.

Rail fractures due to corrosion or development of internal defects overtime etc; they can be potential safety hazard.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Down trains on Harbour line resumed after brief disruption due to Rail fracture at Govandi. https://t.co/G14Cl7aWZn — Mumbai Railway Users (@mumbairailusers) July 27, 2022