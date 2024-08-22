 Mumbai Rail Commuters 'Wear Your White' Protest Gets Good Response, 1,20,000 Extent Support At Diva Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rail Commuters 'Wear Your White' Protest Gets Good Response, 1,20,000 Extent Support At Diva Station

Mumbai Rail Commuters 'Wear Your White' Protest Gets Good Response, 1,20,000 Extent Support At Diva Station

The association members distributed black bands to commuters at Thane, Dombivli, Asangaon, and Diva stations.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rail Commuters To Stage 'Wear Your White' Protest On August 22, Demand Immediate Reforms In Local Train Services | Representational Image

The railway commuters association had called on Mumbaikars to participate in the peaceful “Wear Your White” protest (Gandhigiri) on Thursday. The protest was to bring attention to the dire need for reforms that prioritize the local train services during peak hours and call for the expedited completion of long-stalled projects.

The association members distributed black bands to commuters at Thane, Dombivli, Asangaon, and Diva stations. The protest received mixed responses. At Badlapur station, the protest saw a poor response compared to other stations. While, the Diva station saw the highest turnout of the commuters pressing their demands.

1,20,000 commuters extend support at Diva station

The Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh thanks the commuters for extending their support to the 'Wear Your White' movement. The sangha said, "More than 1,20,000 commuters showed presence and support for the movement. Our friend Amol Kendre is on a hunger strike and we are supporting him."

FPJ Shorts
Air India Announced Additional Flights To Kolkata From Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi & Mumbai Ahead Of Durga Puja 2024
Air India Announced Additional Flights To Kolkata From Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi & Mumbai Ahead Of Durga Puja 2024
Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya's Ram Temple Construction Reaches 85% Completion; Spire And Sapt Mandapam Work In Progress
Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya's Ram Temple Construction Reaches 85% Completion; Spire And Sapt Mandapam Work In Progress
IIT Delhi Launches Fourth Batch of AI Certificate Program in Machine Learning; All Details Inside!
IIT Delhi Launches Fourth Batch of AI Certificate Program in Machine Learning; All Details Inside!
Mumbai Rail Commuters 'Wear Your White' Protest Gets Good Response, 1,20,000 Extent Support At Diva Station
Mumbai Rail Commuters 'Wear Your White' Protest Gets Good Response, 1,20,000 Extent Support At Diva Station

The demonstration under the 'Wear Your White' movement, started around 9.30 am at several railway stations across Mumbai's suburban network.

Read Also
Catfight Caught On Cam: Two Women Spotted Pulling Each Other's Hair And Screaming At Jabalpur...
article-image

Demands Of The Commuters

The main demands of commuters' bodies include priority for local trains, especially during rush hours. They demand that first preference should be given to suburban trains over Mail-Expresstrains, particularly during the morning and evening peak hours when commuter traffic is at its highest.

Commuter bodies also highlight the urgent need to complete several railway projects related to the suburban railway, that have been stalled for years. This includes the Airoli Link Road, the 5th and 6th tracks between Kurla - CSMT, the ROB at Diva/Titwala, and other crucial infrastructure upgrades. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rail Commuters 'Wear Your White' Protest Gets Good Response, 1,20,000 Extent Support At Diva...

Mumbai Rail Commuters 'Wear Your White' Protest Gets Good Response, 1,20,000 Extent Support At Diva...

Mira Bhayandar: State's First All-Faith Eco-Friendly Crematorium Planned With ₹15 Crore Allocation

Mira Bhayandar: State's First All-Faith Eco-Friendly Crematorium Planned With ₹15 Crore Allocation

'Central Park At Mahalaxmi Race Course Gets Special Treatment, DCPR For Koliwadas' Gathers Dust';...

'Central Park At Mahalaxmi Race Course Gets Special Treatment, DCPR For Koliwadas' Gathers Dust';...

Thane Police Register Case Against Doctor For Inappropriately Touching 22-Year-Old Female Patient

Thane Police Register Case Against Doctor For Inappropriately Touching 22-Year-Old Female Patient

Mira-Bhayandar: 4 Years After Defrauding 43 Homebuyers Of ₹9.50 Crore In Nalasopara, Key Accused...

Mira-Bhayandar: 4 Years After Defrauding 43 Homebuyers Of ₹9.50 Crore In Nalasopara, Key Accused...