Mumbai Rail Commuters 'Wear Your White' Protest Gets Good Response, 1,20,000 Extent Support At Diva Station

Mumbai Rail Commuters To Stage 'Wear Your White' Protest On August 22, Demand Immediate Reforms In Local Train Services | Representational Image

The railway commuters association had called on Mumbaikars to participate in the peaceful “Wear Your White” protest (Gandhigiri) on Thursday. The protest was to bring attention to the dire need for reforms that prioritize the local train services during peak hours and call for the expedited completion of long-stalled projects.

The association members distributed black bands to commuters at Thane, Dombivli, Asangaon, and Diva stations. The protest received mixed responses. At Badlapur station, the protest saw a poor response compared to other stations. While, the Diva station saw the highest turnout of the commuters pressing their demands.

Thanks Diva for your support #WYW Wear Your WHITE movement.

More than 120000 commuters showed presence and support for the movement. Our friend Mr. Amol Kendre is on Hunger strike Day 7 , we r supporting him . @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia @PMOIndia Democracy?? @drmmumbaicr pic.twitter.com/CAcQObeNLo — मुंबई Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangha (@MumRail) August 22, 2024

1,20,000 commuters extend support at Diva station

The Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh thanks the commuters for extending their support to the 'Wear Your White' movement. The sangha said, "More than 1,20,000 commuters showed presence and support for the movement. Our friend Amol Kendre is on a hunger strike and we are supporting him."

The demonstration under the 'Wear Your White' movement, started around 9.30 am at several railway stations across Mumbai's suburban network.

Demands Of The Commuters

The main demands of commuters' bodies include priority for local trains, especially during rush hours. They demand that first preference should be given to suburban trains over Mail-Expresstrains, particularly during the morning and evening peak hours when commuter traffic is at its highest.

Commuter bodies also highlight the urgent need to complete several railway projects related to the suburban railway, that have been stalled for years. This includes the Airoli Link Road, the 5th and 6th tracks between Kurla - CSMT, the ROB at Diva/Titwala, and other crucial infrastructure upgrades.