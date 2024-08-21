Mumbai: Rahul Gandhi Criticises Central And State Governments Over Rising Violence Against Women, Demands Justice

LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File Image | X

Mumbai: In a recent post on X , Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, criticized both the central and state governments for the rising incidents of violence against women in Maharashtra, following similar issues in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Gandhi condemned the recent assault on two young girls in a school in Badlapur as deplorable. He expressed frustration over the lack of justice in such cases, which often compel people to protest on the streets to seek redress. He questioned why families have to go to police stations to file complaints and why cases are not registered promptly.

पश्चिम बंगाल, यूपी, बिहार के बाद महाराष्ट्र में भी बेटियों के खिलाफ शर्मनाक अपराध सोचने पर मजबूर करते हैं कि हम एक समाज के तौर पर कहां जा रहे हैं?



बदलापुर में दो मासूमों के साथ हुए अपराध के बाद उनको इंसाफ दिलाने के लिए पहला कदम तब तक नहीं उठाया गया जब तक जनता ‘न्याय की गुहार’… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 21, 2024

He lamented that rather than providing justice to victims, there is often a tendency to support and defend the accused, causing undue suffering to women and poor families. Gandhi stressed that it is crucial for the government, citizens, and political parties to take concrete steps to ensure women's safety.

He emphasized that justice is a fundamental right of every citizen and asserted that no family should have to beg for justice from the police or authorities.