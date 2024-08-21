 Mumbai: Rahul Gandhi Criticises Central And State Governments Over Rising Violence Against Women, Demands Justice
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File Image | X

Mumbai: In a recent post on X , Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, criticized both the central and state governments for the rising incidents of violence against women in Maharashtra, following similar issues in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Gandhi condemned the recent assault on two young girls in a school in Badlapur as deplorable. He expressed frustration over the lack of justice in such cases, which often compel people to protest on the streets to seek redress. He questioned why families have to go to police stations to file complaints and why cases are not registered promptly.

He lamented that rather than providing justice to victims, there is often a tendency to support and defend the accused, causing undue suffering to women and poor families. Gandhi stressed that it is crucial for the government, citizens, and political parties to take concrete steps to ensure women's safety.

He emphasized that justice is a fundamental right of every citizen and asserted that no family should have to beg for justice from the police or authorities.

