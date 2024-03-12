Mumbai: Racecourse Or Amusement Park? Speak Up To Preserve Open Spaces

Mahalaxmi Racecourse | File

Mahalakshmi Racecourse has been in the news for months now, thanks to a secret meeting between our Chief Minister and a few Turf Club members. Minutes of the meeting revealed an elaborate plan to turn it into an amusement-cum-theme Park.

The municipal commissioner held an open house with members of the Turf Club and downplayed such plans. A few concerned citizens rushed to court where the Advocate General of Maharashtra issued a statement that the minutes of the CM’s meeting were not a decision. Later, the government officially denied such plans.

Amusement park at Racecourse

Amusingly enough, the state cabinet on Monday took an official decision to construct an amusement park at the Racecourse, officially confirming what was known three months ago. Just in time, to avoid the election code of conduct, perhaps?

So, what is this amusement park that is planned? Does it entail a London Eye type ferris wheel? Does it entail an underground amusement park? Unfortunately, no official information about such plans have been shared yet; and the scraps of information shared, appear to be more to mislead, than clarify.

What concerned citizens need to remember

What we as concerned citizens need to remember is that the Racecourse is an existing public open space. Open to the public all year around, for free; something that we as citizens must insist upon.

Another point to remember is that our government had originally planned an amusement park on reclaimed open spaces of the coastal road project; plans that the Supreme Court had stalled. We can only hope that our Constitutional Courts will uphold the same yardstick for the Racecourse; and stall any plans to develop it, too.

Mumbai’s Racecourse amusement park plans are a stark reminder to us Mumbaikars that every inch of open space in our city is at risk; which makes it all the more urgent for all of us to speak up to ensure that our public open spaces always remain open and public!