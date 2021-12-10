Mumbai: Quadrupling work on Virar-Dahanu Road railway line gains pace; tenders called for construction works

Quadrupling work on the Virar-Dahanu Road railway line, which has been delayed by over two years, has started picking up pace again. Besides designing and layout of staff qurters process of construction of station buildings, service buildings, platforms has also started.

According to MRVC officials, they have called tenders for constructing station buildings, service buildings, new platforms, new FOBs, staff quarters, tower wagon shed, extension of existing platforms, existing foot overbridge, general electrification works and over head equipments works. Cost of construction of these structures amounts to around Rs 500 crore .

However, the project got delayed due to issues of land acquisition and lockdown but now it's in full swing. The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), which is executing the project, said this project will be completed by 2025.

“Tenders have been called for the same and work will be completed within 3 years" said Ravi Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of MRVC adding that after completion of these works trails will be started.

Apart from praposed new stations stations and several new structures, like station buildings at Virar, Vaitarna, Saphale, Kelve Road, Palghar, Umroli, Boisar and Wangaon-Dahanu road, are likely to come up.

"At present, Western Railway runs suburban services on the existing double line between Virar-Dahanu Road — part of main line Mumbai-Ahmedabad-Delhi route, which is already oversaturated " said an officials adding that Virar-Dahanu corridor poses serious bottlenecks for long-distance trains between Mumbai and Delhi. The new suburban stations and railway lines will play a key role in decongesting the Virar-Palghar-Dahanu section.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Local train services between Virar and Dahanu Road suspended due to technical reasons

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 09:29 PM IST