Mumbai: Local train services between Virar and Dahanu Road suspended due to technical reasons

Owing to some technical issues, local train services between Virar and Dahanu Road were suspended on Friday.

"Due to technical reasons local train services between Virar and Dahanu Road have been suspended until further information," tweeted Divisional Railway Manager- Mumbai Division of Western Railway.

Meanwhile, the movement of trains going towards Gujarat were also disrupted on Tuesday after an engine of a goods train suffered a technical failure on Down line (towards Gujarat) on the Virar-Vaitarana section.

According to Western Railway, the train stopped between KM 64/05 between Virar-Vaitarana due to trouble in locomotive from 8:06 am to 8:21 am. It resumed and again stopped at KM 64/09 as the engine reported wheel lock at 8:24 am.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 11:02 AM IST