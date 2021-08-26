Mumbai: Police to make more use of QR codes to curb rising motorcycle thefts

Regular scanning of QR codes by policemen at different locations and increased patrolling will help curb rising motorcycle thefts, said Krishnakant Upadyay, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 6, through a circular.

Issued on August 17, the circular explains that the crime report has revealed that motorcycle thefts are steadily rising. The circular states, “From January 2021 to August 2021, around 235 cases of motorcycle theft were reported across the zone and only 100 cases were detected among them. Similarly, from July 26 to August 1, five cases of motorcycle theft were registered and only one was detected. Hence, to curb the rising cases across the zone and Mumbai, increasing surveillance and preventive action is much needed.” Krishnakant Upadyay, however, declines to comment on the issue saying he is out of station.

The 235 cases were registered at 10 police stations –Chunabhatti, Chembur, Nehru Nagar, RCF, Trombay, Govandi, Shivaji Park, Deonar, Tilak Nagar and Mankhurd.

Sources from the Mumbai police said, “Cases of motorcycle theft have risen in areas where QR codes are not scanned properly as per the routine. To scan the codes, the patrolling staff needs to visit that area. Thefts would not have taken place had the police regularly visited the spots. Hence, as a preventive measure scanning QR codes is important,” a police officer said.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:29 AM IST