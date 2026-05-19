Mumbai Pydhonie Watermelon Death Mystery: Police Send Salt Samples For Fresh Testing In Dokadia Family Poisoning Probe

Mumbai Police intensify the Dokadia family death probe after forensic reports confirmed zinc phosphide poisoning linked to watermelon consumption | File Photo

Mumbai, May 19: In the mysterious death case of four members of the Dokadia family in Pydhonie, the Mumbai Police has once again sent salt samples from the family’s house to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for testing, as investigators suspect zinc phosphide powder may have been mixed with salt and sprinkled on watermelon consumed by the victims.

According to police sources, the final reports from the FSL, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and doctor’s final report have now been received.

FSL confirms zinc phosphide poisoning

While the FDA report found no adulteration in the food samples collected from the house, the FSL report confirmed the presence of zinc phosphide in the watermelon samples.

The final post-mortem report submitted by Sir JJ Hospital has also confirmed zinc phosphide poisoning as the cause of death.

Police now suspect that the family may have consumed watermelon on which zinc phosphide powder mixed with salt had been sprinkled. Investigators have therefore sent edible salt from the house for fresh forensic analysis.

Police probe possible source of poison

Sources said that during the initial search, police recovered a peppermint-based rat repellent liquid from the house.

However, investigators now believe that zinc phosphide powder, commonly used as rat poison, may have been separately mixed with salt before being sprinkled over the watermelon.

Police are also probing whether the substance was intentionally mixed by someone within the household as part of a suicide plan or whether there was any external involvement pointing towards a murder conspiracy.

Investigators suspect that the person who allegedly mixed the poison may have disposed of the original container, leaving behind no direct physical evidence.

Over 100 statements recorded in investigation

According to police sources, zinc phosphide powder is generally white, odourless and tasteless. Due to the absence of any strong taste, the Dokadia family members may have only experienced the salty taste while consuming the watermelon.

Also Watch:

The case is currently registered as an accidental death report, and police have so far recorded statements of more than 100 persons as part of the investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/