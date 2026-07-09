Mumbai-Pune Expressway Tragedy: 2 Killed, 4 Injured After Ertiga Taxi Crashes Into Stationary Trailer Near Madap Tunnel

Police are investigating the fatal crash after an Ertiga taxi collided with a stationary trailer on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, July 8, 2026: Two passengers from West Bengal were killed and four others were injured after a Maruti Ertiga taxi crashed into a stationary trailer on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near the Madap tunnel in the early hours of Tuesday. Police said heavy rain, poor visibility, and alleged rash driving appear to have contributed to the fatal accident.

The deceased were identified as Gulam Mustafa Sheikh (35), a contractor, and Mohammad Rahman Sheikh (32), both residents of Malda, West Bengal.

Accident Near Madap Tunnel

According to the police, the accident occurred at kilometre 25/500 on the Pune-bound carriageway shortly after the Madap tunnel. An Ashok Leyland trailer (MH-46/BF-4531), driven by Mahendra Kumar (39), a resident of Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, had developed a mechanical fault after its rear axle broke. The driver had parked the vehicle in the shoulder lane and placed reflective warning cones behind the trailer as per safety norms.

The Ertiga taxi (MH-01/EW-3164), driven by Savanta Hanumanta Anadan (52) of Dadar, was travelling from Dadar Railway Station to Pune Railway Station with six passengers when it rammed into the rear of the stationary trailer.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that due to the heavy downpour, the stationary trailer was not visible from a safe distance. The Ertiga was also allegedly being driven at high speed and, while attempting to overtake another vehicle, the driver lost control before crashing into the trailer," a police officer said.

Victims And Investigation

The impact caused severe head injuries to Gulam Mustafa Sheikh and Mohammad Rahman Sheikh. Both were rushed to the Rural Hospital at Khalapur in an IRB ambulance, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The injured have been identified as Rahim Rahul Sheikh (26) of Kurla, Ajgar Kitabul (26) of Behram Nagar, Bandra, Alik Sheikh (26) of Kurla, and another passenger. All four sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Kamothe.

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"The trailer had been parked in the shoulder lane after suffering a mechanical failure, and reflective cones had been placed behind it. The exact sequence of events is being verified, and further investigation into the accident is underway," the police officer added.

The damaged vehicles were removed from the expressway with the help of an IRB crane, following which traffic movement was restored. Police are investigating the case.

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