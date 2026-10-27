Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Goods Vehicles, Including Pickup Vans And Tata Ace, Barred From Connecting Link From November 1

The Maharashtra Traffic Police has restricted goods-carrying vehicles from the Mumbai–Pune Expressway connecting link from November 1, citing tunnel design and passenger safety | Sourced

Navi Mumbai, October 26, 2026: The Maharashtra Traffic Police has permanently barred all goods-carrying vehicles, including light commercial vehicles such as pickup vans and Tata Ace, from using the connecting link on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway from November 1, citing tunnel design, technical considerations and passenger safety.

The restriction was announced in a traffic notification issued by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Pravin Salunkhe.

Goods Vehicles To Use Original Expressway Route

The revised rules mark a change from the earlier regulations, under which light commercial vehicles were permitted to use the connecting link. From November 1, all goods vehicles will have to use the old or original carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, the notification stated.

For regular commuters travelling between Mumbai and Pune, private cars, jeeps and other non-transport light motor vehicles (LMVs) will continue to be allowed on the connecting link. Passenger buses and other passenger vehicles will also be permitted to use the route.

Speed Limits And Hazardous Cargo Restrictions

The notification prescribes a maximum speed limit of 100 kmph for private cars and other light motor vehicles, while passenger buses and other passenger vehicles will have to adhere to a maximum speed limit of 80 kmph.

Vehicles transporting flammable, explosive or other hazardous materials will also be prohibited from using the connecting link and will have to take the old Expressway route.

New Rules Effective From November 1

The revised restrictions mean that commuters using the connecting link will no longer share the route with goods-carrying vehicles, including smaller commercial vehicles that were previously allowed.

Motorists have been advised to check the permitted vehicle categories before starting their journey, follow the prescribed speed limits and exercise particular caution while driving through tunnels.

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The new rules will come into effect on November 1, 2026, and will remain in force until further orders, the notification stated. The Maharashtra Highway Police, Pune Range, has appealed to motorists to comply with the revised regulations.

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