Mumbai Pune Expressway entry point traffic diversion on Sunday; check details here | representative pic

Mumbai: Those headed towards Lonavala and Pune using the Mumbai Pune Expressway on Sunday should plan their travel keeping in mind the three-hour shutdown of the entry point at Kalamboli.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) plans to launch an overhead gantry at the Kalamboli entrance, for which a portion of the Expressway would be out of bounds.

“On Sunday, Pune-bound lanes at the start of the Expressway at Kalamboli will remain shut between 12pm and 3pm. During this block, the traffic will be diverted via Kalamboli Village to Panvel Circle to Hotel Devanshi Inn to Panvel Ramp of the Expressway,” an MSRDC spokesperson said.

In case of difficulties, travellers can contact the control room at 9822498224 or on 9833498334.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)