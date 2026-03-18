Mumbai-Pune Expressway Crash: 3 Killed, 5 Injured After Container Overturns On Innova Near Khopoli | VIDEO

Fatal chain collision on Mumbai-Pune Expressway leaves three dead after container crushes car near Khopoli | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, March 18: Three persons were killed and five others injured after a container trailer caused a chain collision involving multiple vehicles on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near Khopoli in Raigad district on Wednesday morning. The container later overturned onto an Innova car, crushing it and killing all three occupants on the spot.

The accident occurred at around 9:50 am on the Mumbai-bound lane near Mone Adoshi village (Km 31/800) under the jurisdiction of Khopoli Police Station.

Sequence of collisions detailed by police

According to police, the container first hit a Tata Punch, pushing it to the right side. It then collided with a Tata Tigor, which in turn hit an Eicher tempo. After these collisions, the container struck a Toyota Innova from the left side, overturned onto it, and subsequently hit a stationary bulker from behind.

Victims identified, several injured

As the container overturned onto the Innova, all three occupants inside the car — the driver and two passengers — died on the spot. Four occupants of the Tata Tigor and the container driver sustained minor injuries and were shifted to Khopoli Hospital by IRB ambulance for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Ambadas Ramu Petare (41), a resident of Sinhagad Road, Hingne, Pune; Shrikant Anant Jadhav (63), residing near Survey No. 28, Revati, Ingale, Girija Shankar Vihar, Pune; and Pramod Shankar Pawar (20), from Hanumantwadi, Chinchani, Pune.

The injured include Naynath Vilas Bhujbal (32), a resident of Kasare, Talegaon Dhamdhere, Taluka Shirur, Pune; Akshay Mahadev Gaikwad (31), from Shikrapur, Shirur, Pune; Bhanudas Sanjay Gaikwad (27), a resident of Koyali, Chakan, Taluka Khed, Pune; and Swapnil Namdev Bhujbal (26), from Talegaon Dhamdhere, Shirur, Pune.

Case registered, investigation underway

All six vehicles involved sustained damage in the crash. The damaged vehicles were later moved to the roadside, following which traffic on the expressway was restored.

A case has been registered at Khopoli Police Station under Crime Register No. 96/2026 against the container driver, Avdhesh Radheshyam Yadav (37), a resident of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, under Sections 106(1), 281, 125(a), and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The accused, who was injured in the accident, has not been arrested yet.

Police Inspector Sachin Hire of Khopoli Police Station said, “The container driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to a series of collisions. All the occupants of the Innova were known to each other and were going to Panvel for a business meeting. Further investigation is underway.”

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Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dr Vishal Nehul is supervising the investigation, while PSI S.S. Chavan is leading the probe.

Police confirmed that panchanama and necessary documentation have been completed, and the investigation is ongoing.

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