Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Mixer-Bulker Rams Ganesh Idol Vehicle, Three Injured As Driver Allegedly Dozes Off |

Navi Mumbai: Three persons, including two who sustained serious injuries, were injured after a mixer-bulker rammed into a towing vehicle carrying a large Ganesh idol on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Wednesday morning. The mixer-bulker driver, who allegedly dozed off at the wheel, has been detained by the Khalapur police.

Accident Occurs Near Khalapur On Expressway

The accident occurred around 7.40 am at kilometre 20/600 on the Pune-bound lane of the expressway, within the jurisdiction of Khalapur Police Station. The towing vehicle was carrying the Ganesh idol towards Pune when the mixer-bulker coming from behind crashed into it.

“Prima facie, the accident appears to have occurred after the mixer-bulker driver dozed off while driving and lost control of the vehicle. The driver has been detained and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accident,” said PI Pradeep Rayannavar of Khalapur Police Station.

Two Victims Suffer Serious Leg Injuries

The injured have been identified as Ajay Morde (26) and Satish Gopale (30), who suffered serious injuries to their right legs. Prashant Morde (34) sustained minor injuries to his hands and legs. They were given preliminary treatment at the spot by doctors from an IRB ambulance and later shifted to MGM Hospital, Kamothe, for further treatment.

The mixer-bulker, bearing registration number MH12/WX/7483, was being driven by Aniket Mahadev Pawar (26), a resident of Pune. The Tata towing vehicle, bearing registration number MH14/NH/7414, was being driven by Akshay Ananda Madne (26), a resident of Manchar.

The impact damaged the Ganesh idol being transported by the vehicle. Following the accident, IRB personnel used a crane to shift the damaged vehicles to the shoulder lane and restore traffic movement. The idol was also moved to the side of the road and handed over to the Ganesh mandal's president Santosh Morde and other members.

Khalapur Police, Palaspe Mobile staff and IRB personnel reached the spot shortly after the accident was reported. Police have detained the mixer-bulker driver for further investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/