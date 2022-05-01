Mumbai-Pune Expressway: A road to dream home

Mumbai: In the near future, the Panvel periphery may become the spot of many new residential addresses as real estate experts say that those looking for affordable housing are thronging to the planned city of Navi Mumbai.

According to the developers, numerous queries are being received for properties along the old Mumbai-Pune highway.

The location has become a favourite place among those planning to buy their dream homes aroundthe spot owing its easy accessibility feature.

With nodes like Vashi and Nerul having hardly any new projects for the last few years, home buyers arenow searching properties in developing nodes like Ulwe, Dronagiri, Taloja, Karanjade and Pushpak Nagar.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 08:26 AM IST