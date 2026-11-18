A proposed digital monitoring system aims to improve hygiene, maintenance and accountability across Mumbai's public toilet network | Sachin Haralkar (Representational Image)

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: For thousands of Mumbaikars dependent on public toilets, poor hygiene, inadequate water supply, faulty lighting and neglected infrastructure remain everyday concerns. Now, a proposal before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeks to digitally map the city's public toilets, track maintenance lapses and fix accountability on agencies responsible for their upkeep.

Congress corporator Saman Azmi has moved a Notice of Motion seeking a ward-wise digital survey and online registration of all public toilets across Mumbai.

The proposal, to be tabled before the BMC General Body, highlights the absence of a centralised database documenting toilet locations, available facilities, cleaning schedules, maintenance agencies and their condition.

Proposal For Digital Monitoring System

Azmi has proposed a digital monitoring system for regular inspections, timely repairs and better accountability. She has also sought publication of toilet locations and facility details on the BMC website to help citizens identify nearby facilities.

Backing the proposal, Vinod Gholap, chairperson of the Fight for Right Foundation, said, "Every public toilet should have a digital record covering its amenities, utility connections and maintenance agency." He also suggested installing QR codes at each facility to enable citizens to lodge complaints through their mobile phones.

Civic Assessment Finds Poor Toilet Conditions

The BMC operates over 3,000 public toilets across slums, settlements and chawls in its 26 administrative wards, apart from 846 facilities along major roads maintained by private agencies.

A civic assessment of 837 Pay-and-Use toilets found that 173 were graded D, the lowest category, while only eight secured Grade A, the highest.

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However, a civic official said no digital registration plan was currently under discussion and complaints about water shortages, unclean premises, broken fixtures and poor lighting could be forwarded to the concerned ward office or maintenance agency.

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