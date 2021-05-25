Mumbai: Public representatives to help students moving abroad for higher studies with vaccine doses

Owing to the heavy demand for vaccine doses, public representatives have started to make special arrangements for students who are supposed to travel abroad for their higher studies.

Families of students have been approaching these representatives and civic officials, for the past few weeks to ensure that their ward gets the jab.

Mihir Kotecha - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Mulund have said that he is working towards making arrangements for getting the doses for the students.

"Students who are about to move abroad may register their name with my office and provide a photocopy of the confirmation letter of admission," Kotecha said.

"Following which, someone from our office may contact them and give them the date of getting the jab," he added.

Furthermore, the MLA also mentioned that the students will need to pay for their doses as private hospitals or dispensaries will be allowed for the same.

"Due to the temporary crisis of vaccines, the inoculation of 18-44 have been stalled by us. If anyone wants to get it for students, then they have to make their own arrangements from private hospitals," said a senior civic official.