Mumbai: Protest Against MLA Jitendra Awhad In Thane & Mumbra By NCP Workers For Disrespecting Babasaheb Ambedkar |

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad created a major controversy on Wednesday by tearing a photo of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. He was leading a protest in Mahad against the recommendation of the state council for education to include a part of the ancient text "Manusmriti" in the school curriculum.

Even though the state education minister Deepak Kesarkar had categorically stated that no part of "Manusmriti" would be included in the text books, Avhad led a protest.

During the protest, he and others tore up large posters with the words "Manusmriti" and a large photo Dr Ambedkar printed on them in colour. His action sent shockwaves throguht out the state, specially among Ambedkarites. Avhad later tendered a public apology, but it was too late and the damage was done. Indications are that he may be arrested.

The rival Nationalist Congress Party headed by Ajit Pawar targeted him over the incident and demanded that he be arrested, while the Bharatiya Janata Party said it would stage protests in Maharashtra over the issue. The ancient text supported the caste system and denigrated women, he had said earlier, asking people to oppose the decision.

But a new controversy erupted when videos of the protest showed him tearing up a stack of posters which also had Ambedkar's picture on them. NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil demanded that Awhad be arrested for insulting Dr Ambedkar.

Awhad was responsible for "spoiling the social environment in the country and state by performing the stunt of burning the Manusmriti in Mahad," Patil alleged while seeking to know what action NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar would take against his party's leader.

Read Also Jitendra Awhad Under Fire For Tearing Poster Of Dr BR Ambedkar During Protest Against Manusmriti;...

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said his party would stage protests against the former minister on Thursday. In a video statement later, Awhad said party workers had brought posters denouncing the Manusmriti which had Ambedkar's photograph. "I tore them up without realizing this. I apologise publicly," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)