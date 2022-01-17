Mumbai: Prostate problems spike in elderly population during winter, warns doctor

Prostate problems tend to rise during those chilly months and can give a tough time to many people. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also called prostate gland enlargement, is a common condition that older men suffer more during those chilly months. Lifestyle modifications like not having fluids at night and medications can help one manage this problem with ease.

Winter is pleasing! But, it can also steal one’s peace of mind. Along with joint pain, allergies and infections, prostate problems are also witnessed during winter. One of the most common problems faced by men above 60 is an enlarged prostate (Benign prostatic hyperplasia). “It is the responsibility of the prostate gland to produce the fluid which tends to carry sperm while one ejaculates. It surrounds the urethra, a tube via which the urine passes out of the body. But when one has benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), the prostate becomes larger than usual and squeezes the urethra weakening the pee stream, and one will have to frequently go to the loo during night time.”

Dr Tarun Jain, Urologist Apollo Spectra Mumbai said the symptoms of BPH are frequent urination during the night, inability to empty the bladder. Furthermore, urinary symptoms tend to worsen as the days become colder and impact one’s quality of life. Also, one sweats less and loses less fluid while sweating and in this process, more urine is produced and one ends up using the washroom frequently. Many times it has been noted that these symptoms are confused with UTI Which leads to unnecessary antibiotic administration which leads; to resistance.

Dr Santosh Palkar, Consultant Urologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital said, “Elderly men above 55 plus may have urination problems owing to enlargement of the prostate called Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Thus, you will have to continuously visit the loo during nighttime. In 2021 around 250 to 300 patients aged 55 plus years have come with this complaint. Men who are stressed tend to urinate more. So, try to relax and do yoga or mediation to de-stress. Avoid caffeine that can irritate the bladder, and empty the bladder fully while peeing.”

Several lifestyle modifications will help one manage this condition. “After taking sonography, the doctor will tell you how to go about it. Medications and surgery can be helpful, empty the bladder properly, avoid getting stressed and you can meditate or do yoga, cut down on drinking caffeine, alcoholic beverages during the evening as they can irritate the bladder and lead to more urine production by the kidneys. Do pelvic exercises only under the guidance of the fitness trainer,” Concluded Dr Jain.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:04 AM IST