Mumbai Proposes Nodal Agency To Resolve Koliwada, Gaothan Demarcation Issues

Marharpacady in Mazgaon is a Gaothan |

Mumbai: A nodal agency comprising senior civic and government officials, community representatives and architects has been proposed to resolve the long-pending demarcation of Mumbai’s Koliwadas and gaothans and ensure their inclusion in the Development Plan (DP) and Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP).

The proposal was made at a meeting in Mayor Ritu Tawde’s chamber on Friday, attended by representatives of Koliwadas and gaothans, elected representatives and civic officials. The meeting was organised on the initiative of Khar-Danda Koliwada corporator Chintamani Niwate.

The Koliwada Gaothan Seva Samiti also submitted to the Mayor a draft Development Plan Development Control Regulations (DPDCR), prepared after 26 consultative meetings with architect Pankaj Joshi of the Urban Development Research Institute (UDRI), along with a detailed representation outlining its demands.

Samiti Seeks Inclusion Of Extended Settlements

Samiti president Ujjwala Patil said Mumbai city has 12 Koliwadas and the suburban region 23, where demarcation-related issues remain unresolved. While demarcation has been undertaken in some areas, she said, the extended portions of several Koliwadas and gaothans have not been incorporated into official maps.

“The extended Gaothan areas must be included in both the DP and CZMP maps. Their exclusion has caused serious concerns for the fishing community,” Patil said.

Demand For Separate Development Regulations

The Samiti demanded proper demarcation of the extended settlements and sought a separate Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) or Unified DCPR framework for Koliwadas and gaothans, taking into account their traditional settlements, social and cultural characteristics and fishing-based livelihoods.

Niwate said Koliwadas and gaothans existed before the formation of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), but lacked specific development regulations.

“When we approach the BMC for repairs to our Koliwada homes, we are told that there are no plans for these areas. Much of the development in these areas is unregulated,” he said.

Mayor Assures Further Action

The Samiti also sought protection from demolition until specific regulations are framed. It raised concerns over the exclusion of Koliwadas from CZMP maps and land-use changes referred to in Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit observations.

Tawde suggested that the Samiti submit a formal proposal, after which a joint meeting of civic and government officials could be held under the chairmanship of the Mumbai city and suburban guardian minister. She assured the delegation that, subject to the minister’s consent, steps would be taken to appoint a nodal officer or agency.

The Mayor also said the BMC’s Integrated Fund could be used for infrastructure works in Koliwadas and gaothans, including roads, drainage, water supply, sanitation, public amenities and fishing-related infrastructure.

Niwate said the proposed nodal agency would have senior BMC officials, Koliwada and gaothan representatives and architects.

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