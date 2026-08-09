AAIB Probe Launched Into Air India Turbulence Incident Following Pilot's Non-Negative Drug Test | AI

Thr Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) took over the investigation of a severe turbulence event aboard an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi that left multiple passengers and cabin crew injured. The decision to formally transfer the case from the civil aviation regulator to the independent accident agency comes after post-flight mandatory screening of the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) indicated a non-negative result for psychoactive substances, triggering requirements for secondary laboratory testing.

launched a full-scale probe into a severe

The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 4, onboard Air India flight AI-2379, operated by an Airbus A320 registered as VT-EXO. The aircraft was en route from Thailand's Phuket to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) with 145 people on board – comprising 134 passengers, three infants and eight crew members.

While maintaining cruise altitude, the narrowbody jet encountered unexpected severe turbulence, resulting in a sudden altitude loss of approximately 300 feet Within two seconds. Flight data indicates the flight crew successfully stabilized the aircraft following the drop, continuing the flight path and touching down safely in Delhi without further operational disruption.

However, the rapid vertical displacement caused unbelted passengers and active cabin crew members to be thrown against fixtures, resulting in minor to moderate injuries to several individuals on board. Medical teams attended to the affected passengers and crew upon arrival in New Delhi. Around 17 people, including four crew members, were admitted to hospital.

DGCA Initiated Initial Inquiry

Following the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initiated an internal inquiry into the incident formally rostered off both flight crew members pending the final outcome.

In accordance with Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) governing post-incident protocols, both operating pilots were subjected to immediate mandatory screening for alcohol and psychoactive substances upon landing. While the first officer cleared testing without issue, the initial screening test for the pilot-in-command yielded a result requiring confirmatory testing. Biological samples from the captain have been dispatched to a designated government-approved laboratory for specialized analysis. The final confirmatory report remains pending.

Due to the combination of onboard injuries and the preliminary protocol findings, aviation authorities officially classified the occurrence as a 'serious incident'. Under Indian civil aviation rules (CAR Section 5, Series F), serious incidents involving potential crew incapacitation or substance non-compliance fall automatically under the statutory jurisdiction of the AAIB rather than routine administrative review.

In a statement addressing the incident, representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the DGCA reiterated their strict stance on operational safety and crew compliance protocols:

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA remain firmly committed to maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety and ensuring that all such occurrences are thoroughly investigated and appropriate action is taken in accordance with the prescribed regulations and procedures."

Further administrative or disciplinary actions will be determined once the AAIB releases its preliminary factual report and the designated laboratory delivers the final toxicology findings.

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