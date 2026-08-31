Mumbai Property Registrations Hit 14-Year High At 12,503 In August; Stamp Duty Collections Rise 12 Per Cent

Mumbai’s residential property market is projected to post its strongest August registration tally in more than 14 years | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 31, 2026: Mumbai’s residential property market is set to close August on a strong note, with 12,503 property registrations projected during the month, marking an 11% year-on-year (YoY) increase and the highest registration count for August in more than 14 years, according to an analysis by Knight Frank India.

The Maharashtra government is also expected to collect around Rs 1,123 crore in stamp duty during August, representing a 12% YoY growth. The figures cover property transactions within Mumbai’s BMC jurisdiction and are based on data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps.

The August figures, however, are forecast based on the per-day registration run rate.

Demand Remains Resilient

The projected numbers indicate that demand for residential property in Mumbai has remained resilient despite the high base of the previous year. In August 2025, the city recorded 11,230 registrations and stamp duty revenue of Rs 1,000 crore.

On a month-on-month basis, August registrations are projected to decline by 10%, while stamp duty collections are expected to fall 11% compared with July 2026. In July, Mumbai recorded 13,824 registrations and Rs 1,255 crore in stamp duty revenue.

Despite the sequential moderation, the annual growth indicates continued buyer activity in the city’s housing market.

Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal said, “While registration and stamp duty collections have moderated sequentially, their strong YoY growth underscores the continued strength and resilience of underlying housing demand.”

Registrations Rise Over Decade

The August projection also marks a significant rise over the levels seen a decade ago. In August 2013, Mumbai recorded just 4,779 property registrations, generating Rs 239 crore in stamp duty revenue. Registrations crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time in the data series in August 2023, when 10,902 properties were registered.

Kamlesh Thakur, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra and Co-Founder & Managing Director, Srishti Group, said, “End-users continue to show unwavering confidence in Mumbai's residential asset class, driven by stable economic momentum and transformative city infrastructure. This momentum sets a strong foundation for the upcoming festive quarter, where we expect demand to escalate further.”

Ram Naik, Co-founder & CEO, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, said, “The consistent high volume of transactions underlines that property acquisition remains a top priority for urban buyers.”

The number increased to 11,631 in August 2024 before falling to 11,230 in August 2025. The projected 12,503 registrations for August 2026 would therefore represent the highest August figure in the period under review.

August Registrations: 14-Year Comparison

Source: Maharashtra Government, Department of Registrations and Stamps (IGR); Knight Frank India. 2026 figures are forecast based on the per-day run rate.

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