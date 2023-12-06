Mumbai: Property Dealer & Friends Lose ₹27.52 Lakh In Antique Krishna Idol Scam | Representational Image

A case has been filed against Amol Sonavane for alleged cheating, following his claim of possessing an antique Krishna Idol worth Rs. 1 crore and subsequently taking Rs.27.52 lakhs from a property dealer.

Details of scam



According to the Bangur Nagar police, the complainant, Rohan Sonavane (38), a property dealer residing in Worli, was introduced to Amol Sonavane in June 2023 by his acquaintance Ravi Thackeary. Thackery facilitated the introduction between Amol Sonavane and Rohan's friends Ani Sharma, Nilesh Patil, and Shaym Aware. Amol Sonavane informed Rohan Sonavane and his friends that he possessed a 300-year-old antique Krishna Idol valued at Rs.1 crore, supported by a Gems Assay certificate from the Nagpur institute. Subsequently, he displayed a photo of the idol and provided a copy of the certificate on his mobile phone, leading Rohan and his friends to trust him.



They decided to purchase the idol for Rs.1 crore, having found a potential customer. Amol Sonavane claimed the token amount was Rs.11 lakhs, which Rohan Sonavane paid in cash. Later, the accused asserted that the idol was damaged and required Rs.7 lakhs for repairs, paid in cash by Nilesh Patil. Subsequently, Amol Sonavane provided a written statement on stamp paper acknowledging the Rs.7 lakhs from Nilesh Patil, promising to return it within a month, and handing over a cancelled cheque.

FIR registered at Bangur Nagar police station



The accused then claimed the idol needed chemicals for repairs, which had to be purchased from Germany, necessitating an additional Rs.10 lakhs. Rohan Sonavane once again handed over Rs.9 lakhs in cash. Subsequently, the accused requested Rs.52,000, citing an alleged suffering from malaria which also they paid. It became apparent that Amol Sonavane was deceiving them, continuously attempting to extract money under various pretexts.



Rohan Sonavane filed a case against Amol Sonavane under sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code at Bangur Nagar police station on December 4.