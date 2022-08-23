Mumbai: Prominent hotel in the city receives bomb threat; police registers FIR

West Bengal: Ahead of sixth phase of Assembly polls, one killed in bomb explosion in Titagarh | Photo: Pixabay

Mumbai: A prominent hotel in Mumbai had received a bomb threat, the caller demanded Rs 5 crore to defuse the bombs. The caller claimed that there are 4 bombs kept in the hotel at 4 different places.

An official from city police told FPJ that Lalit Hotel in Mumbai received the threatening phone call on Monday, August 22, around 6 pm. The Mumbai police have registered an FIR in the case at Sahar station.

"A bomb threat call was received at a prominent hotel in Mumbai. An unidentified person called the hotel and said that bombs have been kept at four places in the hotel and demanded Rs 5 crore to defuse them. Case registered at Sahar PS under sections 336, 507 of IPC," Mumbai Police said.

Earlier in the month, there was another bomb threat call in Byculla, an anonymous bomb threat on early Tuesday morning sparked off a frantic search at the Byculla railway station. Fortunately, nothing suspicious was found. The Government Railway Police (GRP) then traced the caller, who was detained.