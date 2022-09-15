e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Project to diagnose hypertension among HIV patients

A “single window approach” was followed for the screening and management of HIV patients diagnosed with hypertension

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 09:23 AM IST
Representative Image |

Mumbai: In Mumbai, there are more than 36,000 HIV patients registered at 20 Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) centres set up in government health facilities.

Recently, Mumbai Districts AIDS Control Society (MDACS) in collaboration with I-TECH India and Resolve to Save Lives initiated a pilot project at these ART centres, where a “single window approach” was followed for the screening and management of HIV patients diagnosed with hypertension.

This HIV-HTN integrated model of services has diagnosed more than 8,639 or 25 per cent hypertensive PLHIV which would have been otherwise missed out.

