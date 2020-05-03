Mumbai: Private company donates vans to BMC, to be used as mobile dispensaries

Mumbai: In an attempt to fasten door to door medical checkups a three year old private health care service provider has lent as many as 13 vans to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which have been transformed as mobile dispensary vans.

Earlier this week, BMC launched the 'Doctor Aapalaya Daari' (Doctor at your doorstep) scheme to conduct rapid health checking on the streets of Mumbai. However, the civic body has a dearth of ambulances and it has already roped in BEST buses which are being transformed into medical response vans.

Thus coming to the rescue for the civic body, EzyMov, a three and half year old private company known for providing wheel chair taxi service for the physically impaired, has lent thirteen of its vans to the civic body.

All the mobile dispensary vans are equipped with all modern day medical gadgets including oxymeters, thermometers and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. Each van is equipped to accommodate two BMC affiliated doctors along with two assistants jnside them. The vans are being monitored by the BMC and will be moved to pre-identified clusters where these services are required. Due to the compact design, the vans can easily penetrate in some of the congested neighbourhood in the city swiftly.

Presently the vans operating in areas of Worli, Parel and Dadar, where doctors are doing door to door visit in every neighbourhood and treating people in the dispensaries. Regularly the doctors are testing as many as 1000 people in their vans in the first one week, the doctors have examined more than 6000 passengers in the mobile dispensaries.

There has also been an overwhelming response among the patients seeking quick medical checkups. Also, these mobile dispensaries have emerged as a lifesaver for those who are stuck at their homes and are unable to access regular dispensaries due to the ongoing lockdown.

"The lockdown has prevented many people in accessing doctors in their vicinity, thus we decided to provide our vans to the BMC wherein it can provide service to the doorsteps" said Bennet D'cunha founder, Ezymov.

"Our intention is to help people access the doctors and the mobile vans are also meant to restrict the movement of people on streets and maintain social distancing" added D'cunha.

By the first week of April, as many as 70 vans are expected to join the fleet and the civic body will soon be extending its service in some the COVID19 hotspots of the city, namely - Worli, Dharavi, Govandi and Chembur.