Mumbai: Private Bus Fares Soar To ₹5,000 For Pune, ₹9,999 For Sambhajinagar Amid Diwali; Transport Department Launches Crackdown | Ai

Mumbai: Diwali travellers heading out of Mumbai are facing steep hikes in private bus fares, with complaints of operators taking advantage of the festive rush and limited availability of alternative transport options.

Complaints of fares rising two to three times above regular rates have led the Maharashtra Transport Department to launch a special inspection drive against private bus operators. The enforcement campaign, which started on November 1, is set to run till November 20. It aims to curb excess fare collection during the festive rush.

Fares Soaring High Amid Diwali Rush

The extent of the hike is evident from fares being quoted on popular routes: a sleeper bus ticket from Mumbai to Pune is reportedly costing as much as Rs 5,000, while passengers travelling to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are being charged up to Rs 9,999 and those heading to Nagpur around Rs 8,000, as reported by Marathi news portal ESakal. Commuters have complained that fares on several routes have risen two to three times above regular rates.

The number of passengers travelling from Mumbai to their hometowns increases during the Diwali holidays. With reserved seats on trains and state-run buses often difficult to secure, many turn to private buses for their journeys. Passengers have alleged that some operators are taking advantage of the increased demand and limited availability of alternatives to charge exorbitant fares.

Routes including Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Sambhajinagar, Mumbai-Nagpur and Mumbai-Satara have reported complaints of steep fare hikes. The inspection drive is expected to check whether private operators are complying with the prescribed fare limits.

Private Buses Cannot Charge More Than 1.5 Times ST Fares

Under a Maharashtra government decision dated April 27, 2018, private contract carriage bus operators cannot charge passengers more than 1.5 times the corresponding fare charged by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for the same service.

Operators are also required to display the maximum permissible fare and per-seat rate chart prominently at the boarding point so that passengers can easily access the information. A helpline number for registering complaints must also be displayed. The transport department's special drive will focus on checking fare violations and ensuring compliance with these requirements.

ST Appeals To Passengers To Choose State-Run Buses

Meanwhile, the MSRTC has appealed to passengers to opt for state-run bus services for affordable and safe travel. According to the report, Abhijit Patil, Divisional Controller of the Mumbai ST division, said eligible senior citizens under the Amrut scheme receive a 100 per cent concession, while senior citizens and women are entitled to a 50 per cent concession on ticket fares.

The department's action comes amid growing complaints of private bus operators charging inflated fares during the festive season, with passengers hoping the inspection campaign will provide relief from excessive travel costs.

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