Mumbai Priest Appointed To Key Asian Church Role In FABC Human Development And Climate Desk

Mumbai priest Fr Jervis D’Souza appointed to major Asian Church role focusing on development and climate issues | File Photo

Mumbai, March 17: Father Jervis D’Souza of the Archdiocese of Bombay has been appointed Executive Secretary of the Human Development and Climate Change Desk of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC), marking a significant recognition for the Mumbai-based Church at the continental level.

Appointment confirmed at FABC meeting

According to the official appointment letter, the decision was taken at the FABC Central Committee meeting held in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 4, 2026. Fr D’Souza will assume office for a four-year term beginning January 1, 2027, and concluding on December 31, 2030.

Key role in regional initiatives

In his new role, Fr D’Souza will be responsible for coordinating initiatives related to human development and climate change across the network of Asian bishops’ conferences. The position is considered crucial in addressing pressing social and environmental challenges facing the region.

Recognition for Archdiocese of Bombay

The FABC, which serves as the collective body of Catholic bishops across Asia, plays a key role in fostering collaboration and dialogue on pastoral and social issues. Fr D’Souza’s appointment is seen as a testament to the growing contribution of the Archdiocese of Bombay to the Church in India and across Asia.

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Previous roles and responsibilities

Fr D’Souza previously served as Deputy Secretary General of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India and is currently the Coordinator of the Social Apostolate of the Archdiocese. He is based at St Andrew’s Church in Bandra.

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