Mumbai: Bandra's St. Peter's Church Faces Auction Notice Over ₹12.64 Crore Tax Dispute

​Mumbai: Bandra’s historic St. Peter’s Church has received a municipal notice to auction a property over an outstanding tax bill of Rs 12.64 crore. The church maintains that the plot of land in question was sold in 2010.

​The plot, located on St John the Baptist Road, Bandra, measuring 1732.85 square metres, is among several properties in Santacruz, Khar, Fort, and other localities that have been put up for auction. In the case of the plot on St John the Baptist Road, the notice says that the outstanding property tax is Rs 7.52 crore along with a penalty of Rs 5.12 crore.

​The notices were issued under rule 206 (2) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 by the deputy assessor and collector.

Father Luke Rodrigues, parish priest at St Peter’s Church, Hill Road, said that the church administration has referred the matter to their lawyer. The church said that the tax bill is still in their name though the property has been sold.

​Members of the church, one of the most vibrant Roman Catholic communities, said they are shocked by the notice. Brian D’Souza, member of St Peter’s Church’s Parish Pastoral Council, said that the plot was sold in 2010 because it had encroachments. The property card must not have reflected the change in ownership. "Our lawyers are aware of the issue," said D’Souza.

The current property owner is reportedly fighting a legal case against the encroachments. However, the church added that they are not involved in the dispute.

St. Peter’s Church is known for its grand Romanesque architecture and its vibrant community. Originally founded in 1852 by Bishop Hartmann, the church was replaced by the current structure in 1938 to accommodate a larger congregation. The church is closely associated with St. Stanislaus High School and St. Joseph's Convent, old educational institutions in the area.

