Mumbai News: Bandra Churches Unite In Joint Prayer Service

Bandra churches hold joint prayer service to mark 'Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

Mumbai: Parishioners from the Roman Catholic St Andrew’s Church, Bandra, joined the congregation at the Church of North India's St Stephen’s Church, Bandra, a for a shared service on Sunday morning.

On Wednesday evening, St Andrew’s Church had hosted a special prayer service attended by members of St Stephen’s Church. The joint prayer was a celebration of the 'Week of Prayer for Christian Unity'.

