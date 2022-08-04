Mumbai: Prices of flowers shoot up amid rise in demand

Photo: Representative Image

With a number of festivals lined up, the demand for flowers is also rising. Even after the onset of 'Sravana month', the demand for flowers are seeing a steep rise which has pushed the price of most flowers in the market.

Even during the Sravana month, festivals like Nag Panchami, Varhama Laxmi pooja, Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, and other festivals are also celebrated. Since the harvest of flowers comes down during the monsoon, the prices of flowers also rise.

Flowers in the market are being sold from Rs 80 to as high as Rs 600 per kg. According to the flower vendors, compared to last week, there is an increase of almost 30 per cent in the rates.

Marigold, Gulchhadi, and Shevanti flowers are most in demand in the market. Even the price of mogra has seen a sharp rise. Rachna Patil, a consumer said, "This year, she has to spend more on flowers and this is affecting the budget."

The rates of flower (per kg)

Gulchhadi : Rs. 80- Rs. 200,

Marigold : Rs. 30- Rs.80

Shivani: Rs. 50- Rs. 120

Gulabgaddi: Rs 20.- Rs. 50

Dutch Rose Rs 10 to Rs 20 per piece

Carnation : Rs. 60- Rs. 100

Orchid- Rs. 400 – Rs. 500

Mogra – Rs. 500- Rs.600.

