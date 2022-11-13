Mumbai: Pretending to be priests, three people absconded with diamond jewellery worth 18 lakhs

Representative Image | Unsplash

Mumbai: The Pydhonie police have booked three people for stealing diamond jewelleries worth Rs 18 lakh from Krishna Mayti (18), the employee of a manufacturer Deepajan Batvyal (32) by duping him posing as priests. Mayti was on his way to process the jewelery when the suspects approached him and coerced him to part with his parcel and fled.

Pydhonie's Senior Police Inspector Shrikant Rajarampatil said a complaint has been registered in this matter and investigation is on.

On Thursday evening, Batvyal sent his employee Krishna Mayti with jewelery worth 18 lakhs to get processed. Mayati was carrying the jewelry in a bag. On his way Mayati met a man who asked him to bring flowers worth five rupees for puja. Mayati ignored him and walked ahead. After crossing a certain distance, another person came and asked Mayati to bring flowers. And later this got repeated another time.

As per reports, all the 3 strangers introduced themselves as priest. The stranger pretending to priest expressed his displeasure over Mayati's ignorance and asked him to make five rounds on that path as a punishment. Just before that they took the bag full of diamonds from his hand.

Frightened by the words of the priest, Mayati started circling there, in the meantime the three conmen ran away with the bag.

Deepajan Batvyal, a manufacturer, who owns a shop in a building on Abdul Rehman Street lodged a complaint with the Pydhonie police.

Pydhonie's Senior Police Inspector Shrikant Rajarampatil said that we have registered a complaint in this matter and are investigating further. We are checking CCTV footage to identify the accused.