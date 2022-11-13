Mumbai: CR to remove escalator made in 2016 for ROB, RTI activist says 'Rs 30 lakh wasted due to bad planning'

Mumbai: RTI activist Anil Galgali has alleged that Rs 30 lakh of public money will be wasted as the CR will remove a 2016 escalator to make way for a new railway over bridge (ROB) at Vidyavihar. He said that not only the escalator's cost will go in waste due to CR's “bad planning” but also Rs 2 lakh will be spent on its removal.
However, the CR affirmed that the money won't go in waste as the components of the escalator will be used at other locations.
