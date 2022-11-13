e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CR to remove escalator made in 2016 for ROB, RTI activist says 'Rs 30 lakh wasted due to bad planning'

Mumbai: CR to remove escalator made in 2016 for ROB, RTI activist says 'Rs 30 lakh wasted due to bad planning'

CR affirmed that the money won't go in waste

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: CR to remove escalator made in 2016 for ROB, RTI activist says 'Rs 30 lakh wasted due to bad planning' | FPJ
Follow us on

Mumbai: RTI activist Anil Galgali has alleged that Rs 30 lakh of public money will be wasted as the CR will remove a 2016 escalator to make way for a new railway over bridge (ROB) at Vidyavihar. He said that not only the escalator's cost will go in waste due to CR's “bad planning” but also Rs 2 lakh will be spent on its removal. 

However, the CR affirmed that the money won't go in waste as the components of the escalator will be used at other locations.

Read Also
Gokhale bridge demolition: After political intervention, Western Railway to demolish bridge
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CR to remove escalator made in 2016 for ROB, RTI activist says 'Rs 30 lakh wasted due to bad...

Mumbai: CR to remove escalator made in 2016 for ROB, RTI activist says 'Rs 30 lakh wasted due to bad...

Mumbai: Haji Ali Juice Centre's 'trademark' relief extended by HC

Mumbai: Haji Ali Juice Centre's 'trademark' relief extended by HC

PIL on dearth of stamp papers in Mumbai: Data shows govt generates over 98% revenue from e-challan,...

PIL on dearth of stamp papers in Mumbai: Data shows govt generates over 98% revenue from e-challan,...

Mumbai: Cops dressed as postmen nab burglars

Mumbai: Cops dressed as postmen nab burglars

Navi Mumbai: Illegal sand dredging in Kharghar, police register FIR

Navi Mumbai: Illegal sand dredging in Kharghar, police register FIR