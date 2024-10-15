Mumbai: Pressure Drop In Churchgate-Bound Fast AC Local At Grant Road Station Leads To Disruption In WR's Suburban Services During Morning Rush Hour; 14 Trains Canceled

Image Of A Western Railway Local Train | Representative Image

Suburban services of the Western Railway faced significant disruptions during the Tuesday morning rush hour, following a technical glitch in an air-conditioned local train. The incident resulted in the cancellation of 14 trains and delays of up to 20 minutes for 38 others.

The disruption began when a Churchgate bound fast air-conditioned local train was halted at platform number four of Grant Road station at 9:32 am due to a drop in pressure.

"After getting information officials concerned quickly responded to the situation, arriving at the scene to assess the problem," said an official of WR.

Impact Of The Incident

According to WR, the train was cleared at 9:56 am, but not before causing a ripple effect throughout the network. While some trains were diverted to the slow line, the cascading impact led to further delays for passengers.

This incident follows a similar disruption that occurred on Sunday when two coaches of an empty rake derailed at Mumbai Central while the train was entering the car shed. The recurring issues have raised concerns among commuters regarding the reliability of the suburban train services.