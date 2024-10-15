 Mumbai: Pressure Drop In Churchgate-Bound Fast AC Local At Grant Road Station Leads To Disruption In WR's Suburban Services During Morning Rush Hour; 14 Trains Canceled
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Pressure Drop In Churchgate-Bound Fast AC Local At Grant Road Station Leads To Disruption In WR's Suburban Services During Morning Rush Hour; 14 Trains Canceled

Mumbai: Pressure Drop In Churchgate-Bound Fast AC Local At Grant Road Station Leads To Disruption In WR's Suburban Services During Morning Rush Hour; 14 Trains Canceled

According to WR, the train was cleared at 9:56 am, but not before causing a ripple effect throughout the network. While some trains were diverted to the slow line, the cascading impact led to further delays for passengers.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Image Of A Western Railway Local Train | Representative Image

Suburban services of the Western Railway faced significant disruptions during the Tuesday morning rush hour, following a technical glitch in an air-conditioned local train. The incident resulted in the cancellation of 14 trains and delays of up to 20 minutes for 38 others.

The disruption began when a Churchgate bound fast air-conditioned local train was halted at platform number four of Grant Road station at 9:32 am due to a drop in pressure.

"After getting information officials concerned quickly responded to the situation, arriving at the scene to assess the problem," said an official of WR.

Read Also
Mumbai's Ek Chalis Ki Local: If WR Can Run Suburban Trains Until 1 AM, Why Can’t Central Railway...
article-image

Impact Of The Incident

FPJ Shorts
Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Takes Legal Action Against Defamatory Media Coverage: 'Compelled To Take This Step'
Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Takes Legal Action Against Defamatory Media Coverage: 'Compelled To Take This Step'
Vadhvan Port: VPPL Issues ₹1,770 Crore EPC Tender For Shore Reclamation, Aims For 2029 Completion
Vadhvan Port: VPPL Issues ₹1,770 Crore EPC Tender For Shore Reclamation, Aims For 2029 Completion
81% Of Indian Schoolgirls Only Discuss Periods With Mothers: Survey Reveals Alarming Reality About Menstrual Hygiene
81% Of Indian Schoolgirls Only Discuss Periods With Mothers: Survey Reveals Alarming Reality About Menstrual Hygiene
Varun Dhawan Hopes Bollywood Offers More Action Roles To Him: 'Only South Industry Is Giving Me Great Opportunities Right Now'
Varun Dhawan Hopes Bollywood Offers More Action Roles To Him: 'Only South Industry Is Giving Me Great Opportunities Right Now'

According to WR, the train was cleared at 9:56 am, but not before causing a ripple effect throughout the network. While some trains were diverted to the slow line, the cascading impact led to further delays for passengers.

This incident follows a similar disruption that occurred on Sunday when two coaches of an empty rake derailed at Mumbai Central while the train was entering the car shed. The recurring issues have raised concerns among commuters regarding the reliability of the suburban train services.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vadhvan Port: VPPL Issues ₹1,770 Crore EPC Tender For Shore Reclamation, Aims For 2029 Completion

Vadhvan Port: VPPL Issues ₹1,770 Crore EPC Tender For Shore Reclamation, Aims For 2029 Completion

Mumbai: Pressure Drop In Churchgate-Bound Fast AC Local At Grant Road Station Leads To Disruption In...

Mumbai: Pressure Drop In Churchgate-Bound Fast AC Local At Grant Road Station Leads To Disruption In...

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Appoints Senior Observers & State Election Coordinators For...

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Appoints Senior Observers & State Election Coordinators For...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Thane & Navi Mumbai To Vote On November 20; Counting Scheduled On...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Thane & Navi Mumbai To Vote On November 20; Counting Scheduled On...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai To Vote On November 20; Counting Of Votes On November 23

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai To Vote On November 20; Counting Of Votes On November 23