Gold ornaments weighing approximately 77 grams were allegedly stolen from a house inside the Mumbai Press Club premises | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 24, 2026: In a shocking incident that raises questions about police security arrangements, an unidentified thief allegedly broke into a house and decamped with gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 5.33 lakh from a residential compound adjoining the Mumbai Press Club, even as heavy police bandobast was deployed in the area for Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma's visit on Monday. The house-breaking incident took place just a stone's throw away from the Azad Maidan Police Station.

The Governor had visited the Mumbai Press Club on November 23, following which elaborate security arrangements were made from the afternoon around the Mumbai Press Club premises and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters.

However, despite the heavy police presence, the theft took place at the Insa Hutment Compound on Mahapalika Marg, opposite Cama Hospital, raising questions about the effectiveness of the security arrangements.

Family Finds House Ransacked After Returning

According to the Azad Maidan Police, the complainant, Nilesh Anant Kadam (41), who resides in Room No. 7 of the Insa Hutment Compound, had left for Nalasopara in Palghar district along with his family on November 23 to visit his wife's brother, who had recently become a father.

The family left home around 12.30 pm and returned at approximately 8.30 pm. During their absence, an unidentified person allegedly opened a closed window, illegally entered the house and ransacked a cupboard containing valuables.

Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 5.33 Lakh Stolen

The accused allegedly stole five sets of gold ornaments, including two mangalsutras weighing approximately 38 grams and 11 grams, a gold chain weighing 14 grams, two pairs of gold earrings weighing seven grams and two gold rings weighing another seven grams. The total stolen jewellery weighed approximately 77 grams and was valued at around Rs 5.33 lakh.

Azad Maidan Police Launch Manhunt

Following the incident, Kadam approached the Azad Maidan Police and lodged a complaint. The police registered an FIR under Sections 305(a) and 331(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, on November 24 at 2.42 am.

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The accused remains unidentified, and the Azad Maidan Police have launched an investigation to trace the burglar and recover the stolen jewellery. The incident has raised concerns over how the accused managed to break into a house located close to a high-security zone during an important VVIP visit.

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