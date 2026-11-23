Sahar police are examining CCTV footage to identify the passenger accused of stealing cosmetics and medicines | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 23, 2026: A 63-year-old Dahisar woman has alleged that an unidentified fellow passenger stole cosmetics and medicines worth Rs 25,000 from her bag during her return flight from Canada. The Sahar police registered a case on November 20.

Theft Discovered After Return From Canada

According to the police, complainant Sangeeta Karnik and her husband left Toronto on November 15 aboard Swiss Air, changing flights in Montreal and Zurich before arriving at Mumbai airport’s Terminal 2 around 11.15 pm on November 16.

Karnik discovered the theft while unpacking at home. The missing items, purchased by her son during her four-month stay in Toronto, included cleanser, soap, scrubs, moisturisers, lotions, lipsticks, a de-tan pack, eye drops and medicines.

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The police are seeking CCTV footage from the aircraft and airport to identify the accused.

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