Mumbai Naval Dockyard Theft Bid Foiled As Staff Catch Driver Attempting To Steal Nearly 50 Kg Of Valuable Brass Ship Material |

Mumbai: An attempt to steal nearly 50 kg of valuable brass ship material from the high-security Naval Dockyard in Colaba was foiled by alert employees and officials. The accused, who allegedly attempted to flee with the stolen material, was caught red-handed. The Colaba police have registered a case and arrested him in connection with the incident.

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According to the police, the incident took place at Centre No. 28 (General Engineering and Steam) inside the Naval Dockyard in Colaba. Foreman Sitaram Babu Marra, along with his colleagues Prabal Singh and Abhishek Verma, was on patrol duty when they noticed a suspicious person allegedly attempting to steal a valuable brass component known as a Deep Sea Seal Ring from a ship.

The alert staff immediately apprehended the suspect before he could escape with the material. During questioning, the accused was identified as Heraram Dashrath Yadav (28).

Police said that Yadav was not an outsider but was employed as a driver for officials' vehicles at the Naval Dockyard's Line Gate.

When questioned about the attempted theft, he reportedly gave evasive and inconsistent replies, raising suspicion about his involvement in the crime.

The Colaba police subsequently registered a case and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.