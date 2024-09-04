Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu Urges Reassessment Of Societal Views On Women At Maharashtra Legislative Council Centenary; VIDEO

President Murmu Calls for Improved Societal Views on Women in Mumbai Speech | X

Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said there are "shortcomings" in societal views on women and underscored the need to reassess them, emphasising that the nation's progress cannot be fully realised without the socio-economic and educational development of women. Her observation is significant in the context of the recent rape and murder of a young doctor in Kolkata, which resulted in a nationwide outrage, and increasing number of sexual assaults on women elsewhere.

She was speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in Mumbai in the presence of governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and others.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Addressing the centenary year function of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, President Droupadi Murmu says, "Maharashtra is the land of Veermata Jijabai. Savitribai Phule has a special place in the historical tradition of giving direction to the social… pic.twitter.com/3fioKSJeLt — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2024

Murmu pointed out that women constitute half of India's population and added their active participation in various spheres was needed to take the country forward. "Without their (women) socio-economic and educational progress, the country's development cannot be achieved the way it should be," she observed.

The President further said women are probably getting the push now but in future they will "walk, run and fly" and further contribute to the nation's development.

"There is a shortcoming in the way women are viewed and understood. There is a need to change the way we look at women. It is our duty and responsibility to change it," she emphasised. "In future, we will probably not see what we are seeing now and what women are facing," the President said.

Notably, the President, on August 28, said it is time for India to wake up to the "perversion" of crimes against women and counter the mindset that sees women as "less powerful, less capable, less intelligent".

At the legislative council event on Tuesday, the President hailed the contributions of Veermata Jijabai, the mother of legendary Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and social reformer Savitribai Phule, one of the pioneers in the area of women's education.

Murmu noted the Home Rule movement launched by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Annie Besant during the First World War which gave impetus to the self-rule demand.

This (movement) led to the passage of the 1919 Act, which was implemented in 1921, and also led to the formation of a provisional legislature in the then Bombay Presidency, the President said.

It further came to be known as the Maharashtra state legislature after the Bombay Presidency ceased to exist and Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed in 1960, Murmu said.

The legislature in Maharashtra, for the last 103 years, has given an outlet to the aspirations and expressions of the people, Murmu said noting Dr B R Ambedkar was also a member of the state legislature.

The Upper Chamber of the legislature is known as the House of the Elders. But young people are also elected to Rajya Sabha and legislative councils and help in the development of the nation, Murmu added. (with inputs from PTI)