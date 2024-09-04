Mira Bhayandar: President Draupadi Murmu Presents Best Speeches Award To Shiv Sena's Pratap Sarnaik At Maharashtra Assembly Ceremony

Shiv Sena legislator-Pratap Sarnaik recieving the award From President of India-Draupadi Murmu | File

Mira Bhayandar: Shiv Sena legislator-Pratap Sarnaik received an award for “Best Speeches” made in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for the year 2020-2021.

The award was presented by the President of India-Draupadi Murmu during a special ceremony which was held at the Central Hall of Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday in the presence of chief minister- Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister’s-Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and speaker-Rahul Narwekar.

The Maharashtra branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) had selected Pratap Sarnaik for the award for his effective and well-informed speeches that he made to raise the issues related to his constituency.

“I am honoured to receive the award and will continue to raise public oriented issues in the assembly house in an effective manner.” said Sarnaik.

A three-time legislator-Pratap Sarnaik represents the Ovala-Majiwada assembly constituency which covers parts of Mira Road, Bhayandar and Thane. The awards were given away for Best Legislators and Best Speeches for the periods-2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.