Mumbai Prepares To Host 2nd International Arboriculture Conference On March 7–8 At Hotel Sahara Star

Mumbai: The 2nd International Arboriculture Conference (ATCA 2026), themed "Growing Cities – Greener Canopies," will be held on March 7–8, 2026 at Hotel Sahara Star, Vile Parle (East), Mumbai.

Jointly organized by the Amenity Tree Care Association (ATCA) and Nanaji Deshmukh Pratishthan, the conference aims to address urgent challenges of urban tree care, climate resilience, and sustainable city planning amid rapid urbanization.

The two-day event will feature keynote addresses and panel discussions by leading national and international arboriculture experts, including Carl Dalla Riva (Australia), Dan Lambe (CEO, Arbor Day Foundation, USA), Jessica Sanders (Sacramento Tree Foundation, USA), and several prominent Indian experts. Dia Mirza and Architect Alan Abraham will deliver keynote addresses, while Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis is the Chief Guest on March 7.

Conference highlights include hands-on workshops on urban tree management (March 6), sessions on tree protection during construction, new technology presentations, and a student poster competition.

The conference welcomes arborists, urban planners, architects, municipal officials, researchers, and environmental enthusiasts.

